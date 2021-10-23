Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital raised their target price on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 3,150 ($41.15) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Shares of JMAT stock opened at GBX 2,700 ($35.28) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,822 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,021.09. The company has a market cap of £5.23 billion and a PE ratio of 25.38. Johnson Matthey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,101 ($27.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In related news, insider Robert MacLeod bought 12 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,689 ($35.13) per share, with a total value of £322.68 ($421.58). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 39 shares of company stock valued at $108,519.

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.