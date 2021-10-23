Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Downgraded by Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

JMPLY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.98.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JMPLY opened at $74.53 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Johnson Matthey has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

