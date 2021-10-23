Jones Lang LaSalle Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders acquired 3,045 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,694% compared to the average daily volume of 109 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $263.19 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $101.39 and a 12-month high of $264.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $2.47. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

