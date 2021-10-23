JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €6.60 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.60 ($7.76) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CBK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nord/LB set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.01 ($7.07).

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank stock opened at €6.36 ($7.48) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €5.54 and its 200 day moving average is €5.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.41. Commerzbank has a one year low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a one year high of €6.87 ($8.08).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.