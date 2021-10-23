JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 28,711 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $7,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Veoneer by 3.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Veoneer by 48.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veoneer in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veoneer by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Veoneer by 17.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNE shares. Danske downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Veoneer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

VNE opened at $35.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.51. Veoneer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.64 and a 1 year high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.00 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

