JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.46 Million Position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,936 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.14% of Universal Electronics worth $7,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 1,780.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics during the second quarter worth about $252,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Universal Electronics stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $590.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $65.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.01.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.01 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $161,631.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

