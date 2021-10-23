JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.94 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.00% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $7,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $482,000.

Shares of THD opened at $77.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $60.52 and a 12-month high of $83.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average is $77.71.

