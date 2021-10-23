JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,137 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,885 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.39% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $8,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.80 and a 1 year high of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.