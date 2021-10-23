JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 193,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.26% of Werner Enterprises worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WERN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

WERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $649.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.99 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 18.53%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

