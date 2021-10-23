JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,817 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 681.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 71,588 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,334,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Truist reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $93.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.52 and a beta of 1.28. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.54 and a 12-month high of $212.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

