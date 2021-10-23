JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Lowered by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.8% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM opened at $171.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $513.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $172.09.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.