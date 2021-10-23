JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target to GBX 4,200

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($53.57) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,075 ($53.24) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,920 ($51.22) target price on shares of Bellway in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,937.09 ($51.44).

BWY opened at GBX 3,167 ($41.38) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,376.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,433.68. The company has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 21.43. Bellway has a 1 year low of GBX 2,245 ($29.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,756 ($49.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 82.50 ($1.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Bellway’s previous dividend of $35.00. Bellway’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other news, insider Keith Adey sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,182 ($41.57), for a total transaction of £102,842.24 ($134,364.04).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

