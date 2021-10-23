JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $750.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous price target of $705.00.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $590.00 price objective on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $666.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $664.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $665.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.35. The firm has a market cap of $294.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $369,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 126,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $64,957,000 after acquiring an additional 9,766 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

