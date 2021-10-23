Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 16,420 Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Frontline by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Frontline alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

NYSE:FRO opened at $9.27 on Friday. Frontline Ltd. has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.