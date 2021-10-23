Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 26,100 PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PaySign as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in PaySign by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PaySign by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PaySign by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 76,426 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PaySign by 215.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 26,509 shares in the last quarter. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $180,889.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 836,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,143.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 38,828 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $100,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,294 shares of company stock valued at $6,514,850. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYS opened at $2.58 on Friday. PaySign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $131.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.65 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PAYS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PaySign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

PaySign Profile

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

