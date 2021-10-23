Jump Financial LLC Makes New $90,000 Investment in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Genprex as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genprex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genprex by 310.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 303,236 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Genprex by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 15,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genprex by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 103,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Genprex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX opened at $2.29 on Friday. Genprex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.26. The company has a market cap of $108.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of -0.56.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company’s lead product candidate is REQORSA immunogene therapy drug for non-small cell lung cancer. Its other technologies include GPX-002 gene therapy for diabetes, and ONCOPREX nanoparticle delivery system.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Genprex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genprex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.