Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Arko by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Arko by 24,639.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

NASDAQ:ARKO opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. Arko Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Davidson Kempner Partners sold 988,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $9,795,777.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

