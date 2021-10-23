Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 11,246 Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 75.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 5,175.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the last quarter. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA opened at $10.16 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $345.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

VRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Vera Bradley from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In related news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

