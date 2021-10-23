Jump Financial LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Nexa Resources were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 7.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NEXA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Shares of NEXA opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.14. Nexa Resources S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $686.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

