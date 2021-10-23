Jump Financial LLC Takes $98,000 Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,317 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 702,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,082,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,817,000 after buying an additional 3,563,321 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,815,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,919,000 after buying an additional 41,735 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,066,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.83. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

