Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 44.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $13.46 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a quick ratio of 171.77 and a current ratio of 171.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.49 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82, a PEG ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.84.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 62.95%. Analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

