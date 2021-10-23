Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $76,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KAI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Kadant during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kadant by 37.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Kadant by 332.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total transaction of $159,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total transaction of $388,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,290. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KAI opened at $218.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $225.64.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

