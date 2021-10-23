Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.68

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.68 and traded as low as $41.05. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 825 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. The stock has a market cap of $397.36 million, a PE ratio of 241.47 and a beta of 0.54.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

About Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

