KeyCorp Comments on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SARTF)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.34 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.23. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.90 million.

SARTF has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cheuvreux raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

Shares of SARTF stock opened at $692.75 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $359.05 and a 12-month high of $947.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.66 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $767.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft

Sartorius AG provides solutions for the biopharmaceutical research and industry. It operates through the following segments: Groups; Bioprocess Solutions (BPS); and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Group segment produces and markets instruments and consumables as well as related services in its segments BPS and LPS.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.