KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CNX Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $359.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CNX. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,541,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,053,000 after buying an additional 193,408 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 24,638 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 321.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,188,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,474,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

