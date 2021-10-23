Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 100.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 36,468 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $361,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEYS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.22. 417,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,480. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.19. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $102.77 and a twelve month high of $182.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.88 and its 200-day moving average is $157.28.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

