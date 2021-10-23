Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives $23.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.21.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KIM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 30,439 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 576,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 190,351 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.96. 2,401,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,136,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

