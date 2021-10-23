Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KXSCF shares. TD Securities increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

OTCMKTS KXSCF remained flat at $$155.10 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of $101.82 and a 12 month high of $167.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.53.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

