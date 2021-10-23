Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KGSPY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Kingspan Group stock opened at $116.15 on Wednesday. Kingspan Group has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.04.

Kingspan Group Plc engages in the manufacture of insulation and building envelopes. It operates through the following segments: Insulated Panels; Insulation Boards; Light and Air; Water and Energy; and Data and Flooring Technology The Insulates Panels segment offers in insulated panels, structural framing, and metal facades.

