Klever (KLV) Price Tops $0.0389 on Exchanges

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Klever coin can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klever has a total market capitalization of $132.32 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Klever has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.81 or 0.00071839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00073641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00108116 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,728.44 or 0.99584767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.54 or 0.06489724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00022300 BTC.

About Klever

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klever using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

