Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Holdings Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 151.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,047 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Kronos Bio by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRON shares. Cowen started coverage on Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRON opened at $16.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $936.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.95. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $201,330.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,578.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 27,567 shares of company stock worth $581,756 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.