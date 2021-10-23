Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners has decreased its dividend by 31.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a payout ratio of 170.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 205.1%.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LMRK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley raised their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Landmark Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

