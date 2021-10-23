Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) versus Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Head-To-Head Comparison

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) and Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Brick Partners has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

16.3% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Green Brick Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 75.7% of Landsea Homes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.6% of Green Brick Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Landsea Homes and Green Brick Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.58 -$36.64 million N/A N/A Green Brick Partners $976.02 million 1.32 $113.69 million $2.24 11.33

Green Brick Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Profitability

This table compares Landsea Homes and Green Brick Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landsea Homes N/A 12.50% 6.33% Green Brick Partners 12.51% 21.27% 13.24%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Landsea Homes and Green Brick Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50 Green Brick Partners 0 2 2 0 2.50

Landsea Homes presently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 36.76%. Green Brick Partners has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.22%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Green Brick Partners.

Summary

Green Brick Partners beats Landsea Homes on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landsea Homes

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc. engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas. The Builder Operations Southeast segment includes operations of builders in Georgia and Florida. The Land Development segment sells finished lots or option lots from third-party developers to their controlled builders for homebuilding operations and provides them with construction financing and strategic planning. The company was founded by James R. Brickman on April 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

