Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.07% of Landstar System worth $4,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 175.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,789,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,268 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 2,495.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 181,281 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Landstar System by 11.3% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 528,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,582,000 after purchasing an additional 53,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Landstar System by 10.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 531,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,730,000 after purchasing an additional 51,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Landstar System by 443.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 34,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR opened at $174.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.63 and a 52-week high of $182.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 41.25%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

