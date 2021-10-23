Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LSTR. Cowen raised their price objective on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Landstar System in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an inline rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Landstar System from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.64.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $174.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $122.63 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.38.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Landstar System will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Landstar System by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Landstar System by 27.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

