Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Stephens raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $168.95, but opened at $172.90. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Landstar System shares last traded at $173.25, with a volume of 626 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Landstar System from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.38.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 41.25% and a net margin of 5.66%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.90%.

Landstar System Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

