Legal & General Group Plc Buys 21,872 Shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,872 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.21% of Rite Aid worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 12.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 86,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Rite Aid by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 97,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid during the first quarter worth about $1,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Rite Aid Co. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $794.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In related news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

