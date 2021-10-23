Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 58,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,011,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $562,901,000 after acquiring an additional 376,148 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 73,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 700.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 812,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,624,000 after acquiring an additional 711,018 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $66.41 and a twelve month high of $117.65.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.82.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 46,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,089,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,206 shares of company stock worth $19,494,517 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

