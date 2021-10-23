Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,651 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.25% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 16.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $310,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

ARR opened at $10.69 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 125.76%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

