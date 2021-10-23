Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.07 Million Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,174 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chicago Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,529,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 78,856 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 11.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 177,929 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 941,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after purchasing an additional 45,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 75,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 25.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 698,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 143,408 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QNST opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.67 million, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.88.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.36 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 31,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $563,065.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $135,882.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,749.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,672 shares of company stock worth $2,404,574. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

