Legal & General Group Plc Sells 47,459 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,459 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $835,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 46,742 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 318,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.67. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

PRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

