LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Price Target Lowered to $149.00 at SVB Leerink

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $173.00 to $149.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for LHC Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on LHC Group from $252.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.17.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHCG stock opened at $145.62 on Tuesday. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $133.08 and a 1-year high of $236.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LHC Group will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth about $1,098,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of LHC Group in the third quarter worth about $4,458,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group by 344.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in LHC Group by 32.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 28,131 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 6,887 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.