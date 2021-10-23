Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li Auto Inc. is based in BEIJING, China. “

LI has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Li Auto stock opened at $32.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $26.94. Li Auto has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -201.81 and a beta of 2.09.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Li Auto by 1,031.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Li Auto by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in Li Auto by 295.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

