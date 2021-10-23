Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.05 Million

Analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will announce sales of $13.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Limestone Bancorp posted sales of $12.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year sales of $51.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.00 million to $51.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $50.10 million, with estimates ranging from $49.00 million to $51.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.64%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of LMST stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. Limestone Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $121.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the first quarter worth $290,000. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 9.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 319,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,624 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth $451,000. 37.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

