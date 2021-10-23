Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $159.30, but opened at $149.95. Lindsay shares last traded at $149.95, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $153.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.88 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Lindsay Company Profile (NYSE:LNN)
Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.
