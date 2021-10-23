Lithia Motors, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $39.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lithia Motors in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now expects that the company will post earnings of $39.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $37.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lithia Motors’ FY2022 earnings at $37.62 EPS.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.89 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LAD. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $338.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $335.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $225.00 and a 12-month high of $417.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 18.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $914,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $1,149,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth $317,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.