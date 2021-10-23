Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO David W. Heinzmann Sells 9,867 Shares

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $2,900,898.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $294.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.65 and its 200 day moving average is $264.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $299.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

LFUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 665,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,867,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.