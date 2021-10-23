Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.66 Million

Brokerages expect that Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) will report $96.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Livent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $94.80 million and the highest is $99.50 million. Livent reported sales of $72.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full year sales of $387.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $384.50 million to $391.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $454.34 million, with estimates ranging from $427.50 million to $470.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Livent.

Get Livent alerts:

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million.

LTHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Livent in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.34.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.72.

In related news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livent (LTHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.