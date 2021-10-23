LocalCoinSwap Price Tops $0.0306 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 23rd. LocalCoinSwap has a market cap of $1.56 million and $2,028.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.03 or 0.00481504 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000168 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001113 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $641.21 or 0.01046496 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,113,223 coins and its circulating supply is 50,900,446 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.