Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $101.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.61% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.63.

NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.69. 872,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,457. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $75.12 and a 12-month high of $140.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.81.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Logitech International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Logitech International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

